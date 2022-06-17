iHeartRadio
Lifeguards Are On Duty At Some Municipal Beaches Starting Saturday

Lifeguards on Duty at Municipal Beaches Beginning Saturday

The following is a release from the City of Greater Sudbury:

Seven municipal beaches are set to open with lifeguard supervision, beginning Saturday, June 18, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

 

The City of Greater Sudbury operates seven public beaches at the following locations:

  • Bell Park Main Beach on Ramsey Lake in Sudbury. GOVA Transit service via Route 1.
  • Capreol Public Beach on Marshy Lake in Capreol. GOVA Transit service via Route 105.
  • Kalmo Beach on Whitson Lake in Val Caron. GOVA Transit service via Route 105.
  • Centennial Park Beach at 400 Graham Road, Whitefish. GOVA Transit service via Route 101 and GOVA Zone service.
  • Moonlight Beach on Ramsey Lake in Sudbury. GOVA Transit service via Route 10.
  • Nepahwin Beach on Nepahwin Lake in Sudbury. GOVA Transit service via Route 1.
  • Whitewater Lake Park on Whitewater Lake in Azilda. GOVA Transit service via Route 104.

 

Please remember that lifeguards are not a substitute for adult supervision of children. Children must be supervised and within arm's reach of an adult caregiver at all times. Older children are reminded to swim with a buddy for greater safety.

 

For more information on municipal beaches, visit https://www.greatersudbury.ca/play/beaches-and-lakes/beaches/.

 

