Lifeguards Are On Duty At Some Municipal Beaches Starting Saturday

Lifeguards on Duty at Municipal Beaches Beginning Saturday

The following is a release from the City of Greater Sudbury:

Seven municipal beaches are set to open with lifeguard supervision, beginning Saturday, June 18, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

The City of Greater Sudbury operates seven public beaches at the following locations:

Bell Park Main Beach on Ramsey Lake in Sudbury. GOVA Transit service via Route 1.

Capreol Public Beach on Marshy Lake in Capreol. GOVA Transit service via Route 105.

Kalmo Beach on Whitson Lake in Val Caron. GOVA Transit service via Route 105.

Centennial Park Beach at 400 Graham Road, Whitefish. GOVA Transit service via Route 101 and GOVA Zone service.

Moonlight Beach on Ramsey Lake in Sudbury. GOVA Transit service via Route 10.

Nepahwin Beach on Nepahwin Lake in Sudbury. GOVA Transit service via Route 1.

Whitewater Lake Park on Whitewater Lake in Azilda. GOVA Transit service via Route 104.

Please remember that lifeguards are not a substitute for adult supervision of children. Children must be supervised and within arm's reach of an adult caregiver at all times. Older children are reminded to swim with a buddy for greater safety.

For more information on municipal beaches, visit https://www.greatersudbury.ca/play/beaches-and-lakes/beaches/.