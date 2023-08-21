Lifeguards No Longer On Duty At Sudbury's Municipal Beaches
Lifeguard supervision ends at seven municipal beaches, Sunday, August 20. Use of the beaches after this date is at your own risk.
The City of Greater Sudbury operates seven public beaches at the following locations:
- Bell Park Main Beach on Ramsey Lake in Sudbury
- Capreol Public Beach on Marshy Lake in Capreol
- Kalmo Beach on Whitson Lake in Val Caron
- Centennial Park Beach at 400 Graham Road, Whitefish
- Moonlight Beach on Ramsey Lake in Sudbury
- Nepahwin Beach on Nepahwin Lake in Sudbury
- Whitewater Lake Park on Whitewater Lake in Azilda
The City's approved service level is for nine weeks of lifeguard supervision at seven municipal beaches during the summer months. Lifeguards are generally post-secondary students who are returning to school.
As per Lifesaving Society guidelines, unsupervised beaches are equipped with a reaching pole, ring buoy and signage indicating that lifeguards are no longer on duty for the balance of the season.
Children must be supervised and within arm's reach of an adult caregiver at all times. Older children are reminded to swim with a buddy for greater safety.
Washroom facilities at these beaches will remain open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, until the end of Labour Day Weekend.
For more information on municipal beaches, visit https://www.greatersudbury.ca/play/beaches-and-lakes/beaches/.
