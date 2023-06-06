Lifeguards On Duty At Municipal Beaches Beginning Saturday June 17

Seven municipal beaches are set to open with lifeguard supervision, beginning Saturday, June 17, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

The City of Greater Sudbury operates seven public beaches at the following locations:

Bell Park Main Beach on Ramsey Lake in Sudbury. GOVA Transit service via Route 1S.

Capreol Public Beach on Marshy Lake in Capreol. GOVA Transit service via Route 105.

Moonlight Beach on Ramsey Lake in Sudbury. GOVA Transit service via Route 10.

Nepahwin Beach on Nepahwin Lake in Sudbury. GOVA Transit service via Route 1S.

Centennial Park Beach at 400 Graham Rd. in Whitefish. Passengers can request GOVA Zone service via Route 101.

Whitewater Lake Park on Whitewater Lake in Azilda. (There is no transit service to this area.)

Kalmo Beach on Whitson Lake in Val Caron. (There is no transit service to this area.)

Parents are reminded that lifeguards are not a substitute for adult supervision of children. Children must be supervised and within arm's reach of an adult caregiver at all times. Older children are reminded to swim with a buddy for greater safety.

For more information, visit https://www.greatersudbury.ca/play/beaches-and-lakes/beaches/.