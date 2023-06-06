Lifeguards On Duty At Municipal Beaches Beginning Saturday June 17
Seven municipal beaches are set to open with lifeguard supervision, beginning Saturday, June 17, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.
The City of Greater Sudbury operates seven public beaches at the following locations:
- Bell Park Main Beach on Ramsey Lake in Sudbury. GOVA Transit service via Route 1S.
- Capreol Public Beach on Marshy Lake in Capreol. GOVA Transit service via Route 105.
- Moonlight Beach on Ramsey Lake in Sudbury. GOVA Transit service via Route 10.
- Nepahwin Beach on Nepahwin Lake in Sudbury. GOVA Transit service via Route 1S.
- Centennial Park Beach at 400 Graham Rd. in Whitefish. Passengers can request GOVA Zone service via Route 101.
- Whitewater Lake Park on Whitewater Lake in Azilda. (There is no transit service to this area.)
- Kalmo Beach on Whitson Lake in Val Caron. (There is no transit service to this area.)
Parents are reminded that lifeguards are not a substitute for adult supervision of children. Children must be supervised and within arm's reach of an adult caregiver at all times. Older children are reminded to swim with a buddy for greater safety.
For more information, visit https://www.greatersudbury.ca/play/beaches-and-lakes/beaches/.
