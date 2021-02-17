iHeartRadio
-11°C

P10 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

Lively Family Creates A Cardboard Garbage Truck As A Tribute To Their Waste Collectors!

151139167_189754896234295_3392344468543082940_n

The Hawdon family from Lively has been making news headlines a few times in Sudbury over the past week.  

The snow sculptures they created for the virtual Walden Winter Carnival were something to be seen.  CTV News Northern Ontario even did a story on these sculptures.  

The Hawdons won the top prize for their snow painting design too! 

In the past, the family shared how much their kids loved seeing the waste collectors come by.  These crews went above & beyond, sometimes wearing costumes, to make the kids' day.  

With the Walden Winter Carnival, the Hawdon family wanted to create something as a tribute to their waste collectors (who unfortunately don't collect in their area anymore).  

Apparently, their names are Pat, Rob, James, Claude & Captain 37 is their Super Hero alias.

Check out this cardboard garbage truck!  Well done all! 

You may be interested in...

COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 917 Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
60 Elm Street Sudbury, ON P3C 1R8  -   1-705-671-7330  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca

P10 Footer Group

P10 Static URL

P10 Footer Address Card

Phones

Contest Line: 705-675-5429

News Line: 705-675-NEWS (6397)

Office Line: 705-671-7330

Fax: 705-671-7320

Website

Instagram