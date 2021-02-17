Lively Family Creates A Cardboard Garbage Truck As A Tribute To Their Waste Collectors!
The Hawdon family from Lively has been making news headlines a few times in Sudbury over the past week.
The snow sculptures they created for the virtual Walden Winter Carnival were something to be seen. CTV News Northern Ontario even did a story on these sculptures.
The Hawdons won the top prize for their snow painting design too!
In the past, the family shared how much their kids loved seeing the waste collectors come by. These crews went above & beyond, sometimes wearing costumes, to make the kids' day.
With the Walden Winter Carnival, the Hawdon family wanted to create something as a tribute to their waste collectors (who unfortunately don't collect in their area anymore).
Apparently, their names are Pat, Rob, James, Claude & Captain 37 is their Super Hero alias.
Check out this cardboard garbage truck! Well done all!
