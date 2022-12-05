Living Nativity Returning To Science North For 35th Year!
"All Nations Church is pleased to announce that we will once again be
presenting The Living Nativity here in Sudbury for our 35th anniversary! The
Nativity will occur nightly at Science North from December 21st to the 24th,
with the presentation starting at 7:30 and the venue opening at 6:30. There is
no cost to attend but we invite all attendees to come early, look at the
beautiful Christmas lights put up by the Sudbury Charities Foundation and
donate to that important cause.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many in the community were not able to
experience this Christmas tradition these last few years so we are excited to
provide this gift to the Sudbury community. This year we will go back to our
original format with outdoor seating at the original location of Science North.
We are also excited to announce our partnership with KFM Radio 95.5 to
bring a special fireworks display to Greater Sudbury on Christmas Eve at the
conclusion of our presentation.
There are a number of surprises coming to the Living Nativity this year. We
have provided a facelift for our trailer with brand new murals painted by local
artist Christy Smith, new music with an original song from Sarah Craig and
many more surprises!
We wish to thank our other important community partners like Science
North, McCullagh-Hall, TESC and of course, all of the volunteers that put
countless hours into making this event continue year after year.
We invite the press to organize any interviews, or requests for further
information by contacting All Nations Church Communications Director
Brandon Martel at bmartel@allnationschurch.ca or 705-690-3220."
