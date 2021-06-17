iHeartRadio
22°C

P10 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

Llama Safely Apprehended After Taking A Stroll Down HWY 400 Wednesday

202062446_1447875935572892_7372931647760506079_n

Well, here's something you don't ever expect to see running along a major highway!

OPP are hoping to locate the owner of a lost LLAMA that was walking on Highway 400 near King City on Wednesday.

Police responded to the scene on Highway 400 southbound at King Road just before 9 p.m. and located the white llama on the highway.

The llama was escorted off the highway to safety by officers who say the animal was not injured.

No spitting incident has been reported either. (lol)  

You may be interested in...

COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 917 Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
60 Elm Street Sudbury, ON P3C 1R8  -   1-705-671-7330  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca

P10 Footer Group

P10 Static URL

P10 Footer Address Card

Phones

Contest Line: 705-675-5429

News Line: 705-675-NEWS (6397)

Office Line: 705-671-7330

Fax: 705-671-7320

Website

Instagram