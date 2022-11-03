November 3, 2022 For Immediate Release

Local father and daughters split $620,200 in October’s HSN 50/50 Grand Prize Draw

SUDBURY, ON – HSN Foundation, NEO Kids Foundation, the Northern Cancer Foundation, and the HSN Volunteer Association are excited to announce that October’s HSN 50/50 take-home jackpot of $620,200 has been won by Tania Brown, Melinda (Lindy) Charbonneau and Winston Baldwin of Sudbury (ticket # AC-27411211).

“My workspace is in an open area so when I got the call that we had won the HSN 50/50, I’m sure I disrupted a few of my coworkers,” said Tania, who is in charge of buying the tickets for the family, “We all used to buy tickets individually, but just started buying together earlier this year.”

“We saw the winners every month and would dream of being one of them,” said Lindy, “even if were weren’t, we knew buying tickets would help out at the hospital.”

It’s barely November, but the family is already thinking of heading to a beach somewhere.

“We’re a really tight-knit family and we’ve always talked about doing a big family trip with all the kids and everything. Maybe Mexico!” said Lindy.

“Congratulations to our family of October HSN 50/50 winners,” said Anthony Keating, President and Chief Development Officer of Foundations and Volunteer Groups at HSN. “We love to see family and friends buying tickets together to make their dreams come true. The HSN 50/50 will help our dreams come true too, through funding priority equipment, capital and research needs of Health Sciences North. Thank you to the many HSN 50/50 ticket purchasers all over Ontario for their continued support and for making a difference in northeastern Ontario.

The November HSN 50/50 draw is live at www.hsn5050.ca! With $20,000 in cash draws throughout the month, including a $10,000 early bird prize on November 10th and four $2,500 bonus cash prizes, two on November 16th and two more on November 22nd! See below for a full listing of the prizes and draw dates. All prize deadlines are at 11:59 p.m. the day before the draw takes place, i.e., to be included in the November 16th draw, you must have purchased your tickets before 11:59 p.m. on November 15th. Tickets purchased before 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, November 9th are eligible for every draw in November including the grand prize jackpot.

The jackpot is updated online in real-time and continues to grow as more people buy tickets. Each month half of the total ticket sales support patient care at HSN and the other half goes to one lucky winner. Funds raised will make a difference in the lives of those living with cancer, how the tiniest patients receive specialized pediatric care and ensuring equipment is in place when needed to provide quality patient care.

Residents across Ontario over the age of 18 can purchase tickets for a chance to win. Tickets for the November draw are available to purchase right now, with sales ending at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, November 24th, 2022. The jackpot-winning ticket will be drawn on Friday, November 25th at 10:00 a.m. and posted online at www.hsn5050.ca. Lottery license #1246838.

With the HSN 50/50 Cash Lottery for the North, you win and we win.

