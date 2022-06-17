Local Football: Sudbury Spartans Host SSM In Home Opener On Saturday

Sudbury Spartans host the Sault Ste. Marie Steelers in 2022 home opener this Saturday, June 18th at James Jerome Field.

Kick off at 7pm.

Saturday’s game is sponsored by OVERTIME Sports Bar & Grill who will be on-hand with special offers for fans.

The Spartans will be looking to keep a perfect record, as they kicked off their season with two games on the road, defeating the North Bay Bulldogs 42-24 on June 4th and the Toronto Raiders 41-20 on June 11th.

Tickets are available at the gate for $10. Kids 12 and under get in free.

The Spartans Junior team will be on the road this weekend, as they visit the North Bay Bulldogs at 1:30PM on Sunday June 19th.

They will return to James Jerome Field on Saturday June 25th to complete their round-trip series against the Bulldogs.

MENS Spartans Schedule

SATURDAY JUNE 18TH VS SAULT STE.MARIE – 7:00PM

SATURDAY JUNE 25TH VS SARNIA – 7:00PM

SATURDAY JULY 9TH VS NORTH BAY – 7:00PM

SATURDAY JULY 23RD AT SAULT STE.MARIE – 7:00PM

For more information, please visit sudburyspartans.com and follow the Spartans on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Shop Spartans merchandise at our store in the New Sudbury Centre during regular mall hours or online 24/7 at swse.ca.