Local Garson resident wins big with Lighting Lotto Jackpot

Peter Falat of Garson was struck by the LIGHTNING LOTTO jackpot on April 20, 2021. The top prize, which started at $125,000, had grown to $466,432.20 before it was won!

Peter, a 63-year-old retiree, said he likes to play different games when he sees them advertised. “When I realized I won I said, ‘Right on!’ and told everyone in the store,” he laughed.

The father of three said he shared the news with his mother and others in his family. “They were all very happy for me – screaming in excitement!”

“The most exciting part of winning isn’t the money – it’s the reaction of the people you care about and the joy you get to share,” he smiled.

He plans to use his winnings to complete some home renovations and repair his 1962 Pontiac.

The winning ticket was purchased at Jem Mart on Falconbridge Highway in Garson.

