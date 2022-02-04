Local Grade 4 Student Donating 12 inches Of Hair To Cancer Centre
The following is a release from the Sudbury Catholic District School Board:
Next week, Jackson Jost-Noob at Holy Cross Elementary School will look like a new student.
The 10-year-old in the fourth grade is donating his hair to the Cancer center.
12 inches of his hair will be cut off in multiple ponytails.
His mom, Monika Jost said she got the idea from a male student in high school who donated his hair years ago.
When COVID happened, and Jackson could not get haircuts, she presented the idea to him.
Jackson says he is quite apprehensive about losing so much hair at 4 p.m. next Wednesday.
But says he also feels really good that someone fighting cancer will get his hair.
You may be interested in...
-
19 Year-Old Facing A List Of Charges After Unique Situation Near WaldenThe 19 year-old faces a long list of charges.
-
Sudbury Police Provide Photo Of Suspect Vehicle After Hit & RunThe suspect vehicle is described as a light coloured Dodge Ram pickup. The vehicle was last seen travelling westbound on Walford Rd towards Regent St. Investigators continue to canvass the area for video footage of the suspect vehicle.
-
2 Fatalities Reported After Wednesday's Fatal Collision On HWY 69OPP are still investigating.