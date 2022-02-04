iHeartRadio
Local Grade 4 Student Donating 12 inches Of Hair To Cancer Centre

The following is a release from the Sudbury Catholic District School Board:

Next week, Jackson Jost-Noob at Holy Cross Elementary School will look like a new student.

The 10-year-old in the fourth grade is donating his hair to the Cancer center.

12 inches of his hair will be cut off in multiple ponytails.

His mom, Monika Jost said she got the idea from a male student in high school who donated his hair years ago.

When COVID happened, and Jackson could not get haircuts, she presented the idea to him.

Jackson says he is quite apprehensive about losing so much hair at 4 p.m. next Wednesday.

But says he also feels really good that someone fighting cancer will get his hair.

