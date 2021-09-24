iHeartRadio
'Local Love Lunch' To Help Sudbury Families Affected By Food Insecurity

United Way Centraide North East Ontario/Nord-est de l’Ontario (UWCNEO) is bringing volunteers, partnering organizations and local businesses to the table for the inaugural Local Love Lunch taking place the week of October 4th, with the goal of providing 1,400 meals to our neighbours in need.  For every ticket sold, a nutritious meal will be provided for someone in our community affected by food insecurity.

 

Nearly 21,000 people in Greater Sudbury live in poverty.  Many of our neighbours are having to choose between paying rent and putting food on the table. Some families rely on food banks and meal programs for their school aged children to get through the day.  People of all ages and backgrounds struggle with basic needs like food and shelter… and this year, they need us more than ever!

"One ticket makes a huge impact for someone right here in our community who may be struggling to find their next meal," says Mary Lou Hussak, Executive Director at UWCNEO.

 

Tickets are only $15, with all proceeds remaining in the community to support programs and services aimed at addressing food insecurity.

 

All meals for the event, which is sponsored by RBC and United Steelworkers Local 6500, will be prepared by Apollo Restaurant, J's Roadhouse Bar & Grill and East Side Mario's. The packaged lunches will be delivered safely through partner agencies to local youth, seniors, and families.

 

Please join us in serving up some local love on the week of October 4th. For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit UWCNEO.com or call 705-560-3330.

