iHeartRadio
20°C

P10 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

Local Smoke In Sudbury's Forecast Monday & Tuesday

sky-3335585_1920

You know it's forest fire season in Northern Ontario when SMOKE advisories are in the forecast! 

Today A mix of sun and cloud. 40 percent chance of showers late this afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Local smoke. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 near noon. High 28. Humidex 34. UV index 8 or very high.
Tonight Partly cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this evening. Local smoke. Low 16.
Tue, 20 Jul Cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers in the morning. Local smoke in the morning. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40. Temperature steady near 17. UV index 3 or moderate.
Night Clear. Low 12.
Wed, 21 Jul Sunny. High 24.

 

You may be interested in...

12
COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 917 Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
60 Elm Street Sudbury, ON P3C 1R8  -   1-705-671-7330  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca

P10 Footer Group

P10 Static URL

P10 Footer Address Card

Phones

Contest Line: 705-675-5429

News Line: 705-675-NEWS (6397)

Office Line: 705-671-7330

Fax: 705-671-7320

Website

Instagram