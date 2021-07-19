Local Smoke In Sudbury's Forecast Monday & Tuesday
You know it's forest fire season in Northern Ontario when SMOKE advisories are in the forecast!
|Today
|A mix of sun and cloud. 40 percent chance of showers late this afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Local smoke. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 near noon. High 28. Humidex 34. UV index 8 or very high.
|Tonight
|Partly cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this evening. Local smoke. Low 16.
|Tue, 20 Jul
|Cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers in the morning. Local smoke in the morning. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40. Temperature steady near 17. UV index 3 or moderate.
|Night
|Clear. Low 12.
|Wed, 21 Jul
|Sunny. High 24.
