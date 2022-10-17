Localicious Is BACK In Sudbury; Support Maison McCulloch Hospice!

Maison McCulloch Hospice will once again be the charity of choice for Sudbury’s upcoming SHARE restaurants Localicious!

“We know that share rhymes with care and that the local SHARE restaurants are showing their caring by again rhyming delicious with localicious”. Says Gerry Lougheed, Sudbury Hospice Foundation board member.

The Sudbury Hospitality Association of Restaurant Entrepreneurs (SHARE) was formed in 2014 by a group of locally owned restaurateurs as a way to promote Sudbury’s vast independently owned restaurant community, and to bring attention to the value of supporting local businesses.

October 17th through to October 30th, Bela Vita, Di Gusto, Hardrock 42, JD Southern Smokehouse, M.I.C., Mr. Prime Rib, The Kouzzina, Tony V’s and Verdicchio’s, the restaurants that make up SHARE, will be donating a portion of their Localicious proceeds to the Hospice.

The provincial government only funds 56% of the operating expenses at the Hospice. The balance must be raised in our community. “In 2020, the Hospice received over $10,000 from Sudbury’s Localicious, these funds help keep our doors open one meal at a time. We hope that between October 17th and 30th, you, your family and friends will enjoy a night out or a takeout meal all while supporting local restaurants and the good works at Maison McCulloch Hospice”. Says Ashley Bertrand, Director Sudbury Hospice Foundation.