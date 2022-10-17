iHeartRadio
C

P10 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

Localicious Is BACK In Sudbury; Support Maison McCulloch Hospice!


LOCALICIOUS

Maison McCulloch Hospice will once again be the charity of choice for Sudbury’s upcoming SHARE restaurants Localicious!

 

“We know that share rhymes with care and that the local SHARE restaurants are showing their caring by again rhyming delicious with localicious”.  Says Gerry Lougheed, Sudbury Hospice Foundation board member.

 

The Sudbury Hospitality Association of Restaurant Entrepreneurs (SHARE) was formed in 2014 by a group of locally owned restaurateurs as a way to promote Sudbury’s vast independently owned restaurant community, and to bring attention to the value of supporting local businesses.

 

October 17th through to October 30th,  Bela Vita, Di Gusto, Hardrock 42, JD Southern Smokehouse, M.I.C., Mr. Prime Rib, The Kouzzina, Tony V’s and Verdicchio’s, the restaurants that make up SHARE, will be donating a portion of their Localicious proceeds to the Hospice. 

 

The provincial government only funds 56% of the operating expenses at the Hospice. The balance must be raised in our community.  “In 2020, the Hospice received over $10,000 from Sudbury’s Localicious, these funds help keep our doors open one meal at a time.  We hope that between October 17th and 30th, you, your family and friends will enjoy a night out or a takeout meal all while supporting local restaurants and the good works at Maison McCulloch Hospice”. Says Ashley Bertrand, Director Sudbury Hospice Foundation.

You may be interested in...

12
COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 917 Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
60 Elm Street Sudbury, ON P3C 1R8  -   1-705-671-7330  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca

P10 Footer Group

P10 Static URL

P10 Footer Address Card

Phones

Contest Line: 705-675-5429

News Line: 705-675-NEWS (6397)

Office Line: 705-674-8301

Website

Instagram