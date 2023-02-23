Localicious Winter Warmers Fundraiser Raises Over $8,000 For Sudbury Hospice

The following is a release from SHARE Sudbury:

We are very proud to announce that the “Localicious Winter Warmers” fundraiser raised $8,535 for Maison McCulloch Hospice!

We would like to thank all participating SHARE restaurants, as well as our incredible community who supported local businesses and our local Hospice. Localicious fundraisers would not be possible without all of you!

In phots attached (back from left):

Matt Moutsatsos (The Kouzzina), Ryan Nesci (Tony V’s), Jason (JD Southern Smokehouse and Pickled Pig Kitchen & Bar), Sam Roumanes (Mr. Prime Rib). In front (from left) is Julie Aubé, Kiran and Gerry Lougheed.

Missing in photo – Bela Vita Cuccina, DiGusto, Hardrock 42, M.I.C. and Verdicchio Ristaurante