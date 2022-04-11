Located (Deceased) Missing 25 Year-Old Thomas Rogers

The following is a release from Sudbury Police:

"Around 5:00 p.m. on April 10, 2022, a community member located a deceased man in a wooded area off of Fairbanks Lake Road.

Members of our Patrol Operations and Detectives from the Major Crime Section of our Criminal Investigation Division attended the scene along with members of our Forensics Unit.

It has been confirmed that the deceased man is 25 year old Thomas Rogers.

We are working in collaboration with the Coroner’s Office in relation to his death.

At this time, no foul play is suspected. Our condolences go out to Thomas’ family and friends.

We ask that you respect the family’s privacy during this difficult and emotional time."