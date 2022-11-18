Lockdown At Parry Sound School After Threat Made By Student

The following is a release from the OPP:



On November 17, 2022, at approximately 8:42 a.m. the West Parry Sound Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a school on Isabella Street in Parry Sound in relation to threats made by a student.



School protocol was followed and a lockdown ensued. Police located the student responsible for the threat and the lockdown is no longer in effect.



There is no threat to public safety.



This incident is still under investigation and further information will be provided when it becomes available.