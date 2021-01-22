Lockdown Measures Initiated At Espanola School After Threats Made Via Social Media

On January 21, 2021 at approximately 11:20 a.m. the Manitoulin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were called to a school on Spruce Street in Espanola in relation to threats made by a student.

School protocol was followed and a lockdown ensued. Police located the student a short time later. After investigation it was determined the comments were made via social media and there was no threat to public safety.

Please note, this incident had no relation to another police occurrence on Albert Street.

This occurrence is still under investigation and further information will be provided when it becomes available.