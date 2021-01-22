iHeartRadio
-13°C

P10 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

Lockdown Measures Initiated At Espanola School After Threats Made Via Social Media

OPP

On January 21, 2021 at approximately 11:20 a.m. the Manitoulin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were called to a school on Spruce Street in Espanola in relation to threats made by a student.

School protocol was followed and a lockdown ensued. Police located the student a short time later. After investigation it was determined the comments were made via social media and there was no threat to public safety.

Please note, this incident had no relation to another police occurrence on Albert Street. 

This occurrence is still under investigation and further information will be provided when it becomes available.

You may be interested in...

COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 917 Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
60 Elm Street Sudbury, ON P3C 1R8  -   1-705-671-7330  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca

P10 Footer Group

P10 Static URL

P10 Footer Address Card

Phones

Contest Line: 705-675-5429

News Line: 705-675-NEWS (6397)

Office Line: 705-671-7330

Fax: 705-671-7320

Website

Instagram