Looks Good! Final Phase Of Ryan Heights Neighbourhood Garden Reno Complete!

The following post was made by Sara Carrots on the Valley East Facebook page:

"The final phase of the Ryan Heights Neighbourhood Garden reno has been completed!! More finishing touches will be added over the coming weeks so stay tuned.

It truly takes a community! Shoutout to all of the community gardeners (you know who you are !!) for all your work caring for the space and your gardens, you're the reason the garden is thriving!

Thanks Pierre Laframboise for sticking it out through heat and rain to build this BEAUTIFUL shade structure!! We finally have a place to rest from the sun

Thanks Robert T. Kirwan for helping us secure this new garden shed for our tools and supplies.

Thanks Myths and Mirrors and LiveLoveLouder for your help beautifying the space and bringing it to life!

Finally thank you to The Enabling Accessibility Fund for funding this project.

There is still lots of work to do to keep the garden thriving and to remind others to be respectful of the space. I hope we can all work together to make it even better"