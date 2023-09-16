Lots of Road Work in Greater Sudbury This Week
Milling and paving will cause intermittent lane closures at the following locations between Monday, September 18, at 7 a.m. and Friday, September 22, at 7 p.m.
- Main Street East at Edward Avenue in Chelmsford
- Errington Avenue between Vaillancourt Crescent and Morin Street in Chelmsford
- St. Agnes Street between Puska and Montcalm Streets and between Rayside Avenue and Brabant Street in Azilda
- Notre Dame Avenue near Dennie Street in Hanmer
- Deschene Road in Valley East
- Desmarais Road near Gravel Drive
- Black Lake Road at MR55
- MR35 between Big Nickel Mine Drive to Clarabelle Road
- Mont Adam Street
- Cedar Street
- Morris Street at Elizabeth Street
- Bellevue Avenue between Mooney Street and Portage Avenue
- Bancroft Drive between Parkdale and Lonsdale Avenues
Bridge repair will close one southbound curb lane on the Paris Street Bridge from John to Van Horne Streets from September 18 at 7 a.m. until October 30 at 7 p.m.
