Lots of Road Work in Greater Sudbury This Week

Milling and paving will cause intermittent lane closures at the following locations between Monday, September 18, at 7 a.m. and Friday, September 22, at 7 p.m.

Main Street East at Edward Avenue in Chelmsford

Errington Avenue between Vaillancourt Crescent and Morin Street in Chelmsford

St. Agnes Street between Puska and Montcalm Streets and between Rayside Avenue and Brabant Street in Azilda

Notre Dame Avenue near Dennie Street in Hanmer

Deschene Road in Valley East

Desmarais Road near Gravel Drive

Black Lake Road at MR55

MR35 between Big Nickel Mine Drive to Clarabelle Road

Mont Adam Street

Cedar Street

Morris Street at Elizabeth Street

Bellevue Avenue between Mooney Street and Portage Avenue

Bancroft Drive between Parkdale and Lonsdale Avenues

Bridge repair will close one southbound curb lane on the Paris Street Bridge from John to Van Horne Streets from September 18 at 7 a.m. until October 30 at 7 p.m.