'Loud Noise & Strong Smell of Chlorine' After Explosion In Shipping Container On Smelter Road
Residents of Coniston were alerted of a loud noise and the strong smell of chlorine after an explosion in a shipping container at GFL on Smelter Rd.
There is limited access to the road while the investigation continues.
Fire services are on scene this morning (Thursday).
There is no current threat to the public.
