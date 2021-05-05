Lougheed Foundation Gives Big Boost To Pure Country's Feeding Families Campaign; $12,000 Donation!

Well THIS is a BIG boost for our Feeding Families initiative!

The Lougheed Foundation has made a $12,000 donation to the cause!

This money will be evenly spread out to the restaurants who have already partnered with us.

More importantly, this donation alone will provide at least 800 cooked/frozen meals for the Sudbury Food Bank to disperse as needed!

About Feeding Families:

We're asking businesses, individuals, and organizations to commit to buying meals. These meals will be purchased at local restaurants, frozen, and donated to the local foodbank.

TO LEARN MORE ABOUT DONATING, OR IF YOU'RE A RESTAURANT WANTING TO PARTNER WITH US...CLICK HERE!