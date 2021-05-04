iHeartRadio
C

P10 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

M.S. Chi-Cheemaun Ferry Service Delayed Until Further Notice

cjos-chi-cheemaun

The following is a release from the Owen Sound Transportation Company:

In response to COVID-19, the Owen Sound Transportation Company (OSTC) Service will delay the start of the operating season for the M.S. Chi-Cheemaun. Ferry services between Tobermory and Manitoulin Island scheduled to begin on May 7 have been delayed until further notice.

All reservations affected by this delay have been cancelled. At this time, OSTC will be in contact with customers with reservations on regularly scheduled sailings between May 7 and May 20 and will assist them with rescheduling transportation to a later date.

Reservations services will be unavailable between May 1st-15th to allow for cancellations and rebooking to be processed.  Reservations will re-open May 15th.

For up to date information on ferry services during COVID-19, please visit  www.ontarioferries.com . Customers can also receive instant messages from OSTC by registering on our IM service. Please text OPT IN to 613-703-9026. Customers may opt out at any time.

You may be interested in...

COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 917 Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
60 Elm Street Sudbury, ON P3C 1R8  -   1-705-671-7330  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca

P10 Footer Group

P10 Static URL

P10 Footer Address Card

Phones

Contest Line: 705-675-5429

News Line: 705-675-NEWS (6397)

Office Line: 705-671-7330

Fax: 705-671-7320

Website

Instagram