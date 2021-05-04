M.S. Chi-Cheemaun Ferry Service Delayed Until Further Notice
The following is a release from the Owen Sound Transportation Company:
In response to COVID-19, the Owen Sound Transportation Company (OSTC) Service will delay the start of the operating season for the M.S. Chi-Cheemaun. Ferry services between Tobermory and Manitoulin Island scheduled to begin on May 7 have been delayed until further notice.
All reservations affected by this delay have been cancelled. At this time, OSTC will be in contact with customers with reservations on regularly scheduled sailings between May 7 and May 20 and will assist them with rescheduling transportation to a later date.
Reservations services will be unavailable between May 1st-15th to allow for cancellations and rebooking to be processed. Reservations will re-open May 15th.
For up to date information on ferry services during COVID-19, please visit www.ontarioferries.com . Customers can also receive instant messages from OSTC by registering on our IM service. Please text OPT IN to 613-703-9026. Customers may opt out at any time.
