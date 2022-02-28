iHeartRadio
Major Drug Bust In Espanola; 3 People Facing 15 Charges

OPP

The following is a release from the OPP:

On February 25, 2022 members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) executed a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) search warrant at a residence on Arthur Court in Espanola.

 

A search of the residence led to the seizure of over $4000 in Canadian currency, over 29 grams of crystal methamphetamine, over 39 grams of crack cocaine, over 23 grams of Fentanyl, over 29 grams of cocaine and Percocet tablets. The estimated street value of the drugs seized is over $26,000. Police also seized cell phones, digital scales and an imitation firearm. Three people were arrested and charged.

 

Devontae DAVIS-BIGGS, 28-years-old from Scarborough is charged with:

  • Possession Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000- in Canada, contrary to section 354(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC)
  • Possession of Imitation Weapon for Dangerous Purpose, contrary to section 88 of the CC
  • Failure to Comply with Release Order- Other than to Attend Court, contrary to section 145(5)(a) of the CC
  • Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking - Cocaine, contrary to section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA)
  • Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking - Methamphetamine, contrary to section 5(2) of the CDSA
  • Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking - Opioid (Other Than Heroin), contrary to section 5(2) of the CDSA
  • Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking- Other Drugs, contrary to section 5(2) of the CDSA

 

Shane HARTY, 23-years-old from Scarborough is charged with:

  • Obstruct Peace Officer, contrary to section 129(a) of the CC
  • Possession of a Schedule I Substance- Other Drugs, contrary to section 4(1) of the CDSA
  • Possession of a Schedule I Substance- Opioid (Other Than Heroin), contrary to section 4(1) of the CDSA

 

The accused individuals were held for a bail hearing and are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Espanola at a later date.  

Alexandra SAMPSON, 27-years-old from Espanola is charged with:       

  • Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000, contrary to section 355(b) of the CC
  • Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking - Cocaine, contrary to section 5(2) of the CDSA
  • Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking - Methamphetamine, contrary to section 5(2) of the CDSA
  • Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking - Opioid (Other Than Heroin), contrary to section 5(2) of the CDSA
  • Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking - Cocaine, contrary to section 5(2) of the CDSA

 

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Espanola on April 4, 2022.

