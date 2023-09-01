iHeartRadio
Major Drug Bust In Sudbury Leads To Multiple Arrests & Charges


SudburyPoliceCruiser

The following is a release from Sudbury Police:

This summer, Detectives from the Greater Sudbury Police Service Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) began an investigation into individuals believed to be trafficking illicit drugs in Greater Sudbury.
Shortly before 5:00 a.m. on August 30, 2023, members of the Emergency Response Unit (ERU) along with members of the Integrated Crime Section (ICS) conducted a search warrant at a residence on Bulmer Avenue.

In total, officers seized over 135 grams of Fentanyl, over 80 grams of Cocaine, a handgun, a sawed-off shot gun, various weapons, a bullet-proof vest, numerous rounds of ammunition and over $3,000 in cash. The estimated street value of the drugs is over $62,500. Officers also recovered two stolen mountain bikes valued at over $15,000.

As a result of the investigation, 39-year old, Rylee Noble, 39-year old, Steven Vucenovic, 41-year old, Taylor Mackenzie, 48-year-old, Martin Owen and 40-year-old, Rebecca Puris have been charged with the following offences under the Criminal Code of Canada and the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA);
• Possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking x2
• Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
• Unauthorized possession of a firearm x2
• Carless storage of a firearm x2
• Possession of a restricted firearm with ammunition
• Tampering with serial number
• Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

The individuals appeared in bail court on August 30, 2023 and were remanded into custody. They will appear in court today, August 31, 2023.

