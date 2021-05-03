Maley Drive Reopened After Early Morning Vehicle Collision
Update:
We've heard from a Pure Country listener that Maley Drive has been reopened.
No other details have been provided.
Original:
(Monday Morning) Maley Drive is closed between Falconbridge Road and Barry Downe Road due to a motor vehicle collision.
This is a developing story.
More details will be shared when they're made available.
