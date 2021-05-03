iHeartRadio
Maley Drive Reopened After Early Morning Vehicle Collision

Police (Sudbury)

Update:

We've heard from a Pure Country listener that Maley Drive has been reopened.  

No other details have been provided. 

Original:

(Monday Morning) Maley Drive is closed between Falconbridge Road and Barry Downe Road due to a motor vehicle collision.

This is a developing story.  

More details will be shared when they're made available.  

