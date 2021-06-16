Maley Drive Will Be Fully Closed Tonight (Wednesday) At The Railroad Crossing
Pure Country has received information from Lacroix Construction.
This is being considered a CN Rail Emergency Road Closure - Crossing Repairs
Maley Drive will be reduced to 1 lane Wednesday night at 8:00pm
At 10:00pm it will be a full closure until approximately 6:00am (June 17th)
Choose a different route if you can!
