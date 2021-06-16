iHeartRadio
Maley Drive Will Be Fully Closed Tonight (Wednesday) At The Railroad Crossing

A closed sign is pictured here.

Pure Country has received information from Lacroix Construction.  

This is being considered a CN Rail Emergency Road Closure - Crossing Repairs

Maley Drive will be reduced to 1 lane Wednesday night at 8:00pm

At 10:00pm it will be a full closure until approximately 6:00am (June 17th)

Choose a different route if you can!

