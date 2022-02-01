iHeartRadio
Man Accused Of Sexual Assault Has Been Arrested & Charged

Assistance to Identify - sexual assault

UPDATE:

As a result of the investigation, a 44 year old man has been identified, arrested and charged with Sexual Assault in relation to this matter.

He will appear in Court on April 6, 2022 to answer to the charge.

His name cannot be released as it has not yet been sworn to through the Court process.

This is believed to be an isolated incident.

Police would like to thank the Public for your assistance with this matter.

UPDATE: Suspect Man has been identified.

On January 29, 2022, Police in Sudbury received a call regarding a Sexual Assault that had taken place at the New Sudbury Shopping Centre.

A man (image attached) entered one of the stores in the mall, walked up to an employee of the store and inappropriately touched her while making a sexually explicit comment.

The man then left the store.

No further details regarding the Survivor will be provided in order to protect her identity.

The man is described as being between 35-40 years old, approximately 5’5” tall, around 200 lbs., with red hair and a beard.

Anyone with information related to the identity of this man is asked to contact our Criminal Investigation Division at 705-675-9171 extension 6714.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police at 705-675-9171 or Crime Stoppers at 705- 222-TIPS, online at www.sudburycrimestoppers.com

