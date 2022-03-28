Man Arrested & Charged After Weapons Complaint On Spruce Street
The following is a release from Sudbury Police:
"Shortly after 7:00 p.m. on March 27, 2022, we received a call regarding a man in emotional distress at a residence on Spruce Street in Greater Sudbury.
Information provided was that the man had attended the residence and had been in an altercation with a person inside the home.
Additional information provided was that he was in possession of a firearm, as well as, a conducted energy weapon.
The person involved in the altercation had fled the home prior to calling Police leaving the man alone inside the residence.
Member of Patrol Operations arrived on scene in order to set up containment of the residence.
A short time later Members of our Emergency Response Unit arrived and began communications with the man who was still inside the home.
Through tactical communications and de-escalation techniques, the man surrendered himself to Police and he was taken into custody without incident.
Officers applied for and were granted a Criminal Code Search Warrant in order to search the home. Upon executing the Search Warrant, Officers located a semi-automatic rifle, two full magazines, a substantial amount of ammunition, two conducted energy weapons, a baton and brass knuckles.
As a result of the incident, the 35 year old man has been charged with the following offences under the Criminal Code of Canada;
Mischief Under $5,000
Unauthorized Possession of a Weapon
Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm
Assault with a Weapon
Assault x2
He was held in Police custody overnight in order to attend Bail Court today, March 28, 2022. His name cannot be released as the information has not yet been sworn to through the Court process. No further information will be provided in relation to the other individual involved as this is an Intimate Partner Violence-related incident."
Original:
Details are scarce at this point, but we know Sudbury Police were in the area of Spruce Street between Regent & Eyre Sunday night for a weapons complaint.
Police later said they arrested a 29 year-old man in relation to this incident & the area is now clear.
No report of injuries.
When more details are provided, we'll pass them along.
