Man Arrested & Charged With Aggravated Assault After Violent Attack On Bruce Ave

The following is a release from Sudbury Police:

Shortly after 4:50 p.m. on March 5, 2023, officers were dispatched to a disturbance at an apartment complex on Bruce Avenue.

Upon arrival officers located a 32-year-old man who had sustained serious injuries as the result of a violent attack.

Six individuals were taken into police custody, however five of the individuals were released unconditionally as it was determined that they were not responsible for the injuries sustained by the man.

The sixth individual, 49-year-old Michael Debassige has been charged with Aggravated Assault and Forcible Confinement as a result of the incident.

He was held overnight in police custody to attend Bail Court today, March 6, 2023 to answer to the charges.

A second individual believed to be responsible for the attack fled the area and remains outstanding.

This is a targeted incident as the individuals involved are known to each other.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact police at 705-675-9171 or Crime Stoppers at 705-222-8477.