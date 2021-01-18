iHeartRadio
-14°C

P10 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

Man Arrested in Connection to Multiple Thefts of Catalytic Converters

Police (Sudbury)

At 10:40 a.m. on January 16, 2021, Sudbury Police were called in relation to a Theft in progress on Montague Avenue in Greater Sudbury. Information provided was that a man wearing dark clothing could be seen laying under a parked truck attempting to cut out the catalytic converter. 
 
Officers arrived on scene minutes later and went down the laneway where the man had been seen. The Officers found two catalytic converters in a snowbank; however, the person responsible for removing them was no longer there.  
 
The Officers continued to follow the path that they believed the man took when he was fleeing the scene and they located a vehicle with two people inside. The vehicle was being driven very slowly down Montague Avenue in what appeared to be an attempt to locate the two catalytic converters that had been left behind. The Officers were able to identify the individual in the passenger seat as a man previously arrested for Theft of a catalytic converter.  
 
The Officers located the vehicle in the parking lot of an establishment on Kathleen Street. The passenger of the vehicle matched the original description provided and when he exited the vehicle he was placed under arrest. As a result of the arrest, Officers searched the vehicle and located multiple tools commonly used to remove catalytic converters.  
 
The 38 year old was charged with Theft Under $5,000, Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000, Mischief to Property x2, Possession of Break-in Instruments and Failure to Comply with Release Order. 
 
While at Police headquarters, he was charged in relation to additional incidents for Thefts of catalytic converters. He attended Weekend and Statutory Holiday (W.A.S.H.) Court on January 17, 2021 to answer to the charges.  
 
From June 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020, we received 52 reports of Thefts of catalytic converters. This is a substantial increase in comparison to the 12 reports of Thefts of catalytic converters reported in the same time period in 2019. 
 

You may be interested in...

  • Creighton

    Vale Confirms 3 Seismic Events at Sudbury Creighton Mine

    Last night three seismic events occurred at Creighton Mine between 9:00 and 10:30 pm measuring between 2.6 and 3.7 in magnitude that were felt in the community. Employees were all accounted for and brought safely to surface.  Day shift was cancelled at Creighton Mine today.
  • Amberwood

    Second Retirement Home COVID Death Brings Sudbury Total to Four

    Officials at Amberwood Suites Retirement Home have confirmed Sudbury's fourth death related to COVID-19 and the second at their facility. Amberwood lost its first resident to the virus on Friday. 35 people at the home, including 32 residents and three staff, have tested positive for the virus.
  • earthquake

    Second Earthquake Hits Greater Sudbury Friday Evening

    A second earthquake in as many days has been reported in Greater Sudbury. Earthquakes Canada said the 3.0 magnitude quake happened at about 9:44 Friday evening and was centered near Garson.
COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 917 Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
60 Elm Street Sudbury, ON P3C 1R8  -   1-705-671-7330  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca

P10 Footer Group

P10 Static URL

P10 Footer Address Card

Phones

Contest Line: 705-675-5429

News Line: 705-675-NEWS (6397)

Office Line: 705-671-7330

Fax: 705-671-7320

Website

Instagram