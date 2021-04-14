Man Arrested In Connection To Two Robberies In Val Caron

The following is a release from Sudbury Police:

"On April 8, 2021, as part of an ongoing investigation into recent Robberies that took place in Val Caron, Detectives from our Break, Enter and Robbery (B.E.A.R.) Unit executed a Search Warrant at a residence in Val Caron.

Upon executing the Search Warrant, Detectives located the man believe to be responsible for both Robberies, as well as, the knife used in at least one of the incident.

The first incident occurred around 11:00 p.m. on March 21, 2021, when a man attended a convenience store on MR80 in Val Caron, displayed a knife and demanded money from the employee.

The man made off with over $100 in cash as he fled on foot prior to Police arrival.

The employee was not injured during the interaction.

The second incident occurred around 8:30 p.m. on April 3, 2021, when the same man entered a food establishment on MR80 in Val Caron, once again displayed a knife and demanded money from the employee.

The man made off with a couple hundred dollars in cash and fled the area on foot prior to Police being contacted.

The employee was not injured during the interaction.

As a result of the investigation, 29 year old Keith Rochette has been arrested and charged with the following under the Criminal Code of Canada;  Robbery with a Weapon x2  Disguise with Intent x2 He appeared in Bail Court on April 9, 2021 to answer to the charges."