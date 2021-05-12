iHeartRadio
Man Caught Stunt Driving On Regent Street In Sudbury; OPP Are Laying Charges

The following is from Ontario Provincial Police:

On May 11, 2021 at 4:03 a.m., members from the Nipissing West (Sudbury) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) stopped a motor vehicle for traveling over the posted speed limit on Regent Street, in the Greater City of Sudbury.

Police observed cannabis readily available and arrested the driver.

Cannabis and a prohibited weapon inside the vehicle was seized. 

As a result of the investigation, the driver, Aaron SUTHONS, 38-years-of-age, from Colborne, was charged with:

  • Possession of weapons for dangerous purpose, contrary to section 88(1) of the Criminal Code (CC)
  • Drive vehicle or boat with cannabis readily available, contrary to section 12(1) of the Cannabis Control Act, 2017 (CCA)
  • Speeding 1-49 kilometres per hour over the posted limit, contrary to section 128 of the Highway Traffic Ac (HTA)

 

The accused was released by way of both, an Appearance Notice (CC charges) and Provincial Offence Notice (HTA/CCA charges) and will appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on August 5, 2021, in the City of Greater Sudbury.

