Man Charged With Aggravated Sexual Assault After Early Morning Attack On Frood Road

Just before 3:00 a.m. on January 16, 2021, Sudbury Police received a call regarding an Unknown Trouble on Frood Road after a community member was flagged down by a woman who appeared to have been beaten.



As a result of the investigation, it was determined that the woman had been sexually assaulted by a man and when she declined his sexual advances he proceeded to physically assault her causing serious, life altering injuries to her face and minor injuries to her body. The woman was able to identify the man responsible for the attack.



Shortly before 9:00 p.m. on January 18, 2021, Officers located 53 year old, David Goulet on Frood Road and placed him under arrest for Aggravated Sexual Assault.

He was held in Police custody overnight in order to attend Bail Court today, Tuesday, January 19, 2021 to answer to the charge.



Based on the investigation, there are concerns that there may be other Survivors.

If you have any information related to this incident or this individual, you are asked to contact Detectives at 705-675-9171.



Due to the sensitive nature of this incident, no further details regarding the woman will be provided in order to protect her identity.



Police would like to thank the community member who stopped to help the woman; your compassion and assistance were very much appreciated during a very emotional and traumatic situation.



If you have experienced a Sexual Assault, you have various options for reporting the incident(s) to Police when you are ready to do so. In the case of an emergency, if you are in danger or need medical assistance or if the incident just took place/the person responsible is nearby, please call 911 immediately. If you are reporting a Sexual Assault after the fact and you do not believe that you require immediate assistance, you can call 705-675-9171 or you can report it online through the online reporting option at www.gsps.ca. Under the Reporting heading you will find a page dedicated to Sexual Assault reporting with additional information including a Sexual Assault Survivors Guide. Police know that this is a very difficult time for Survivors and we want to provide you with the assistance, resources and support that you require.