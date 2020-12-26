iHeartRadio
Man Charged With Weapons Offences in Downtown Sudbury

C8Rifle

A man has been charged with weapons offences in downtown Sudbury.  Just after 5:00 pm Christmas Day, members of the public called in to police about a man with a firearm walking downtown on Elm near Durham.  Police quickly found the man and arrested him.  Turns out the firearm was a replica BB gun that resembled a C8 rifle!

