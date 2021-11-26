iHeartRadio
Man Faces Multiple Charges After Trying To Pay With Fake $20 Bills

OPP

On November 25, 2021 at 3:45 a.m., members from the Nipissing West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) investigated a fraudulent transaction at a local business on Front Street, West Nipissing (Sturgeon Falls).

An induvial had attempted to purchase items with counterfeit $20 bills.

As a result of the investigation, a 43 year-old from West Nipissing, was charged with:

  • Possessing Counterfeit Money - have in custody, contrary to section 450(b) of the Criminal Code (CC)
  • Uttering Counterfeit Money - utter, contrary to section 452(a) of the CC

 

The accused was released on an Appearance Notice and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on January 6, 2022, in West Nipissing (Sturgeon Falls).

Local retailers and the general public are reminded to be alert and to carefully inspect all currency to verify that it is authentic. For further instructions regarding counterfeit prevention, the Bank of Canada offers valuable information.

