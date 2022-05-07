iHeartRadio
17°C

P10 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

Man Found Dead At Sudbury Salt and Sand Yard in Levack

GSPS

Great Sudbury Police Service Release

Staff Sergeant Wawryszyn #8468

On the 06 May 22 at 2:50 PM, the GSPS responded to a workplace accident at a winter salt
and sand yard located on Municipal Rd 8 in Levack. Upon arrival, a 40-year-old male was
located deceased.

The death is under investigation by members of the Criminal Investigations Division along
with the Coroner’s Office and the Ministry of Labour, which is standard following a workplace
death. A post mortem examination will be conducted by the Coroner’s Office to determine the
cause of death. Out of respect for the family, the name of the deceased will not be released.

You may be interested in...

12
COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 917 Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
60 Elm Street Sudbury, ON P3C 1R8  -   1-705-671-7330  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca

P10 Footer Group

P10 Static URL

P10 Footer Address Card

Phones

Contest Line: 705-675-5429

News Line: 705-675-NEWS (6397)

Office Line: 705-671-7330

Fax: 705-671-7320

Website

Instagram