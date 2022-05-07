Man Found Dead At Sudbury Salt and Sand Yard in Levack
Great Sudbury Police Service Release
Staff Sergeant Wawryszyn #8468
On the 06 May 22 at 2:50 PM, the GSPS responded to a workplace accident at a winter salt
and sand yard located on Municipal Rd 8 in Levack. Upon arrival, a 40-year-old male was
located deceased.
The death is under investigation by members of the Criminal Investigations Division along
with the Coroner’s Office and the Ministry of Labour, which is standard following a workplace
death. A post mortem examination will be conducted by the Coroner’s Office to determine the
cause of death. Out of respect for the family, the name of the deceased will not be released.
