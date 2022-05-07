Man Found Dead At Sudbury Salt and Sand Yard in Levack

Great Sudbury Police Service Release

Staff Sergeant Wawryszyn #8468

On the 06 May 22 at 2:50 PM, the GSPS responded to a workplace accident at a winter salt

and sand yard located on Municipal Rd 8 in Levack. Upon arrival, a 40-year-old male was

located deceased.

The death is under investigation by members of the Criminal Investigations Division along

with the Coroner’s Office and the Ministry of Labour, which is standard following a workplace

death. A post mortem examination will be conducted by the Coroner’s Office to determine the

cause of death. Out of respect for the family, the name of the deceased will not be released.