Man Found Deceased Inside Residential Unit On Elm Street

The following is a release from Sudbury Police:

"Around 8:20 p.m. on May 31, 2022, Officers were dispatched to a Person Welfare Check at a residential building on Elm Street as an individual living in one of the units had not been seen in a few days.

When Officers arrived on scene and entered the unit, they located a deceased adult man.

Based on the investigation, this is being treated as a suspicious death and Detectives from the Major Crime Section of our Criminal Investigation Division will be working in collaboration with the Coroner’s Office.

Detectives are in the process of notifying the man’s next of kin, therefore no additional information related to his identity will be provided at this time.

A post-mortem will be conducted tomorrow, June 2, 2022 in order to assist in determining a cause of death.

Patrol Officers are and will continue to be on scene and members of our Criminal Investigation Division will be canvassing in the area for any information or video surveillance footage.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact Detectives at 705-675-9171 or Crime Stoppers at 705- 222-8477"