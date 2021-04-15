iHeartRadio
Man In Argentina Plants Guitar Shaped Forest In Memory Of His Wife Who Loved Music!

How about THIS?! 

A man in Argentina planted a guitar-shaped forest of 7,000 trees, and more than 1km in length, in memory of his wife who loved music.

"The figure-eight shaped body and star-shaped sound hole are made up of cypress trees, while the beautiful blue eucalyptus trees are used to represent the six strings."

