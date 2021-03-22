Man In Crisis De-Escalated From Bridge Of Nations By Negotiators Sunday Night

Around 7:15 p.m. Sunday evening, Sunday, March 21, 2021, Police received a call regarding a man in emotional distress on the Bridge of Nations on Paris Street in Greater Sudbury.

Patrol Officers arrived on scene and set up containment of the area closing down the bridge and restricting vehicle and pedestrian access so that Officers could focus on a peaceful and successful resolution to the situation.

City of Greater Sudbury Fire Services and Paramedic Services arrived in the immediate area.

Members of our Emergency Response Unit specializing in Crisis Negotiation arrived on scene and began communications with the man. As part of our Mobile Response to Mental Health, a Forensic Psychiatrist was called to the scene to assist Crisis Negotiators.

Shortly after 9:00 p.m. the situation was successfully de-escalated and the 26 year old man was transported to hospital to receive the support services that he requires.

The Bridge of Nations on Paris Street is now open in both directions.

Police would like to thank everyone for your patience.

Police also said this:

"We would also like to thank our local Mental Health professional for the assistance and expertise with this call and we would like to commend the work and efforts of our Officers on scene who successfully and peacefully de-escalated a high-risk, high-stress situation. We’ve seen a significant increase in mental health calls over the past year. We strongly encourage community members to reach out for mental health support if you are struggling. For more information on available resources please visit https://sm.cmha.ca/ If you are in a crisis or feeling overwhelmed, please reach out to Crisis Intervention Services (hsnsudbury.ca) for assistance."

"You can also call the 24/7 crisis support line anytime at 705-675-4760. Remember, reaching out for help is not a sign of weakness – it’s a sign of strength. Stigma associated with mental illness can create a serious barrier for people who are suffering. Stigma trivializes and belittles people and their mental health conditions. It’s okay to talk openly about mental health. Let’s end the stigma surrounding mental illness. Mental health IS health. You matter​"