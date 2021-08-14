Man Suffers Injuries After A Stabbing Incident On Cedar Street Saturday Morning
Saturday morning at 3:10 am, a 34 year old male was walking on Cedar Street when he was confronted by a male armed with a knife.
The victim was stabbed once in the face and back.
He sustained non life threatening injuries.
Police are canvassing the area for witnesses and video.
No other details have been provided. The investigation continues.
