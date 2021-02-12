Managers Of Food Basics In Hanmer Step Up To Help YMCA Warming Centre

Wed came across THIS post by Kennedy on the Valley East Facebook Community Group page:

"I am at a loss for words, but can’t thank the staff at Food Basics Hanmer enough. Especially a special 2.

A few days ago Marco, the assistant manager came across my post in Community Help for the YMCA Warming Centre and graciously donated gift cards for Food Basics. We are very low on supplies at this time time so I headed over to Food Basics to pick up food and drink items that we were in desperate need of.

I was just loading my large order on to the cash when I asked the cashier if she could please let me know when it had gotten close to 200$, because that was the budget I was working with. Without hesitation Carol (the amazing cashier) generously offered to pay for this large order out of her own pocket.

With Carol and Marcos generous donations we were able to fulfil 2 very large orders of supplies for the warming centre, which our clients greatly appreciate.

Carol and Marco, I can’t thank you two enough. It is so amazing to see the out pouring support coming from the Valley East community to our vulnerable population."