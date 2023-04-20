LIVELY RESIDENT WINS $75,000 TOP PRIZE WITH INSTANT CASINO CASH

April 20, 2023

TORONTO, ON – Mandy Greenhill of Lively is $75,000 richer after winning the top prize with INSTANT CASINO CASH (Game #2340).

Mandy, a 58-year-old mother, said she’s been playing the lottery for over 30 years, and this is her first big win. “This was a new ticket that I’ve never seen before and I liked how bright and flashy it was, so I wanted to give it a try,” she shared while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up her winnings.

The holistic healthcare worker said she kept flipping the ticket over to read the rules as it was her first time playing the ticket. “When I realized I won $75,000, I started screaming! I’ve had a permanent smile on my face ever since.”

Mandy plans to purchase some land she’s had her eye on for several years.

“They say money doesn’t buy happiness, but in my case, it’s put a big smile on my face for a long time!” she concluded.

The winning ticket was purchased at Jem Mart on Falconbridge Highway in Garson.