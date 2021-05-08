Manitoulin OPP Advise Public to Avoid M’Chigeeng First Nation
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have issued a Public Alert advising residents on Manitoulin Island, specifically in the M’Chigeeng First Nation community and the area of Highway 551, to shelter in a safe place as they pursue a suspect who is considered armed and dangerous.
Police have confirmed the suspect is 32-year-old Victor Branco and are asking the public to avoid the area as the search is on-going.
More information will be released as it becomes available.
This is a developing story…Check back often for updates.
