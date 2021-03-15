Manitoulin OPP Arrest 4 Impaired Drivers Over The Weekend
On Sunday night Manitoulin OPP arrested their 4th impaired driver of the weekend.
Provincial Police are thanking the concerned citizens who care about our community & called Police immediately.
If you see someone you suspect is impaired driving, call 9-1-1 & report it.
DRIVE SOBER!
