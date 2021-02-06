Manitoulin OPP Arrest Sables-Spanish River Man in Huge Weapons Bust

MANITOULIN OPP EXECUTE SEARCH WARRANT-ONE ARRESTED

(SABLES-SPANISH RIVERS TOWNSHIP, ON)- On December 16, 2020, the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received information indicating that a package containing prohibited devices was being delivered to an address in Sables-Spanish Rivers Township.

After a lengthy investigation, on January 20, 2021, at approximately 3:58 p.m., members from the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) assisted the OPP's Manitoulin Crime Unit, the OPP's Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau (OCEB), and the OPP's North East Community Street Crime Unit in the execution of a search warrant at a residence on Lee Valley Road in Sables-Spanish Rivers Township.

A search of the residence led to a seizure of:

Colt M45A1, with a loaded magazine

Ruger Mark IV Tactical pistol

CZ Scorpion Evo 3 S1 submachine gun

Benelli Tactical shotgun with 8 slugs in a case attached to gun

Cadex CDX-10 semi-automatic rifle

SMG Tactical upper receiver

Beretta lower receiver

Remington 870 shotgun

Ruger 10/22 semi-automatic rifle

Ruger SR-22 semi-automatic rifle

Savage 12 bolt action rifle

Beretta 950 pistol

Exotic Electronics Defender stun gun

Packaging from the two suppressors

Firearm documents

15 high capacity magazines

31 legitimate magazines

Various ammunition for the different firearms

Two suppressors

Possession and Acquisition (PAL) and registration certificates

Three firearm accessories - two fake suppressors and one muzzle flash suppressor

As a result of the investigation, Joshua WESTWELL 41 years-of-age from Sables-Spanish Rivers Township, was charged with:

Unauthorized Importing of a Firearm, Prohibited or Restricted Weapon, Prohibited Device or Ammunition, contrary to section 104(1) of the CC;

Unauthorized Possession of Weapon, contrary to section 91(2) of the CC (three counts);

Unauthorized Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Firearm, contrary to section 91(1) of the CC; and with

Breach of Firearms Regulation-Store Firearm or Restricted Weapon, contrary to section 86(2) of the CC.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Espanola on March 1, 2021.