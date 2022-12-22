Manslaughter Charges Laid in Sudbury Drug Death

RELEASE FROM GREATER SUDBURY POLICE SERVICE

December 22, 2022 8:00 AM

On December 15, 2022, Detectives from the Major Crime Section of our Criminal Investigation Division with the assistance of the Waterloo Regional Police Service arrested 34 year old Bidah Preet Singh Bhatia of Waterloo for Manslaughter and Trafficking a Schedule I Substance.

As a result of the ongoing investigation, GSPS Detectives and members of WRPS conducted a Search Warrant at the man’s residence in Waterloo seizing over $200,000 in cash and an additional $300,000 in property that is believed to be proceeds of crime.

On December 17, 2022, GSPS Detectives with the assistance of Patrol Operations arrested 30 year old Joshua McInnes from Greater Sudbury on Keith Avenue in Chelmsford. He has also been charged with Manslaughter in relation to the death of a 48 year old man from Greater Sudbury who died of an overdose on August 17, 2022.

We would like to thank the WRPS for its assistance with this matter.