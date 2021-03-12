Many Ontario High Schools Are Getting New Sign Language Courses This Fall

What are YOUR thoughts about this?

We learned from CTV News, that Ontario high schools are getting new sign language courses this fall​:

"High schools across Ontario will now be able to offer students second-language courses in both American Sign Language (ASL) and Langue des signes québécoise (LSQ) starting this fall, Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce announced Thursday.

High schools will be permitted to begin offering these courses starting in September, Lecce said.

“By offering students the chance to learn ASL or LSQ, they can expand their language skills while developing greater understanding of Ontario's ASL and LSQ culture,” Lecce said in a written statement."

