March 24th - School Buses Cancelled in Sudbury, Espanola, Massey & Manitoulin Districts
TRANSPORTATION CANCELLED, SCHOOLS REMAIN OPEN - SUDBURY, ESPANOLA, MASSEY AND MANITOULIN DISTRICTS
Due to the hazardous winter conditions and in the interest of safety, all school related transportation services for English Catholic, English public, French Catholic and French public schools, operating in the districts of SUDBURY, ESPANOLA, MASSEY AND MANITOULIN, (this includes all areas such as St-Charles, Noëlville, Monetville, Markstay, Hagar, Warren, Wahnapitae, Coniston, Killarney, Whitefish, Whitefish River First Nations, Manitoulin Island, Onaping, Chelmsford, Capreol, Valley East, Garson, Chelmsford and Azilda) are cancelled today. All schools will remain open, however, NO transportation will be provided.
Parents who transport their children to school are reminded that they must pick their children up at the end of the school day.
All staff are expected to report to work.
