iHeartRadio
-12°C

P10 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

March 9th Is Tampon Tuesday In Sudbury; There Is A Need For Feminine Hygiene Products

image

The following is a release from UNited Way Centreaid, Nort East Ontario:

Periods are a fact of life, and although menstrual hygiene products are a necessity, many people in our community, especially those living in poverty, cannot afford to purchase them.

United Way Centraide North East Ontario/Nord-est de l’Ontario (UWCNEO), in partnership with the Sudbury & District Labour Council, invite you to be part of the 5th annual Tampon Tuesday initiative.

“Menstruation is not a choice, and neither are products, yet so many individuals struggle in silence to afford them,” says Charlene Legacy, Director of Labour & Community Services with UWCNEO.

“Tampon Tuesday is a campaign everyone can support.

By donating a box (or two) of products, you are not only helping people in need right here in our community, but you are also raising awareness about a very important issue, period poverty.” There are several ways to participate in this year’s Tampon Tuesday initiative.

Individuals can launch a collection drive in their workplace anytime between March 2nd – 23rd.

People can also help by donating products at UWCNEO’s no-contact drive-thru on Tuesday, March 9th, at 957 Cambrian Heights Dr. in Sudbury.

The collection drive will take place between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. USW Local 2020 Women of Steel are also hosting a drive-thru drop-off on Tuesday, March 16th, between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. at the USW Hall (66 Brady St.).

For more information about Tampon Tuesday, please visit uwcneo.com, or contact Charlene Legacy at c.legacy@uwcneo.com.

About Tampon Tuesday

In 2009, Tampon Tuesday began after Mandi Fields, Community Relations Coordinator with CTV in London, noticed there were no menstrual hygiene products in the London Food Bank’s non-food cupboard. The next month, CTV London created Tampon Tuesday. In 2017, United Way Centraide Canada's Labour Programs and Services joined forces with Fields, Tampon Tuesday, and Bell Media to begin holding events to help people across Canada. In Sudbury, over 6,000 boxes have been generously donated since the inception of the event.

You may be interested in...

COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 917 Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
60 Elm Street Sudbury, ON P3C 1R8  -   1-705-671-7330  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca

P10 Footer Group

P10 Static URL

P10 Footer Address Card

Phones

Contest Line: 705-675-5429

News Line: 705-675-NEWS (6397)

Office Line: 705-671-7330

Fax: 705-671-7320

Website

Instagram