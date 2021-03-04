March 9th Is Tampon Tuesday In Sudbury; There Is A Need For Feminine Hygiene Products

The following is a release from UNited Way Centreaid, Nort East Ontario:

Periods are a fact of life, and although menstrual hygiene products are a necessity, many people in our community, especially those living in poverty, cannot afford to purchase them.

United Way Centraide North East Ontario/Nord-est de l’Ontario (UWCNEO), in partnership with the Sudbury & District Labour Council, invite you to be part of the 5th annual Tampon Tuesday initiative.

“Menstruation is not a choice, and neither are products, yet so many individuals struggle in silence to afford them,” says Charlene Legacy, Director of Labour & Community Services with UWCNEO.

“Tampon Tuesday is a campaign everyone can support.

By donating a box (or two) of products, you are not only helping people in need right here in our community, but you are also raising awareness about a very important issue, period poverty.” There are several ways to participate in this year’s Tampon Tuesday initiative.

Individuals can launch a collection drive in their workplace anytime between March 2nd – 23rd.

People can also help by donating products at UWCNEO’s no-contact drive-thru on Tuesday, March 9th, at 957 Cambrian Heights Dr. in Sudbury.

The collection drive will take place between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. USW Local 2020 Women of Steel are also hosting a drive-thru drop-off on Tuesday, March 16th, between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. at the USW Hall (66 Brady St.).

For more information about Tampon Tuesday, please visit uwcneo.com, or contact Charlene Legacy at c.legacy@uwcneo.com.

About Tampon Tuesday

In 2009, Tampon Tuesday began after Mandi Fields, Community Relations Coordinator with CTV in London, noticed there were no menstrual hygiene products in the London Food Bank’s non-food cupboard. The next month, CTV London created Tampon Tuesday. In 2017, United Way Centraide Canada's Labour Programs and Services joined forces with Fields, Tampon Tuesday, and Bell Media to begin holding events to help people across Canada. In Sudbury, over 6,000 boxes have been generously donated since the inception of the event.