iHeartRadio
20°C

P10 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

Margaret Hamilton of Val Caron celebrates $100,004 ENCORE win!

sdfs

For immediate release
July 19, 2022
 
TORONTO, ON – Saying “yes” to ENCORE paid off for Margaret Hamilton of Val Caron. She matched the last six of seven ENCORE numbers in exact order in the June 18, 2022 LOTTARIO draw to win $100,000! She also won $4 on another one of her ENCORE selections, bringing her total winnings to $100,004!
 
Margaret says this is her first time winning a big lottery prize. "I always play Quick Picks," she shared while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up her winnings. "I checked my ticket at the store, and I thought the machine broke, but the store clerk said 'Wow, you won a big amount!' I was just shocked!"
 
"I was scared to drive so I sat in my car for 30 minutes," the 76-year-old mother of two and grandmother of six said. "Then I went home to tell my sister because we live together. She was so excited!"
 
She plans to share her win with family.
 
ENCORE offers 22 ways to win and can be played in conjunction with most lottery games for an extra $1. There is an ENCORE draw every day.
 
OLG is booking in-person prize claim appointments at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto. We strongly encourage those with claims between $1,000 and $49,999.90 to submit them online or mail them in. Submitting claims online is fast and secure. Customers with prizes over $50,000 are asked to call 1-800-387-0098 to discuss available prize claim options.
 
The winning ticket was purchased on Kwik Way on Highway 69 in Val Caron.
 

You may be interested in...

12
COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 917 Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
60 Elm Street Sudbury, ON P3C 1R8  -   1-705-671-7330  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca

P10 Footer Group

P10 Static URL

P10 Footer Address Card

Phones

Contest Line: 705-675-5429

News Line: 705-675-NEWS (6397)

Office Line: 705-674-8301

Website

Instagram