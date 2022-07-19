Margaret Hamilton of Val Caron celebrates $100,004 ENCORE win!

For immediate release

July 19, 2022



TORONTO, ON – Saying “yes” to ENCORE paid off for Margaret Hamilton of Val Caron. She matched the last six of seven ENCORE numbers in exact order in the June 18, 2022 LOTTARIO draw to win $100,000! She also won $4 on another one of her ENCORE selections, bringing her total winnings to $100,004!



Margaret says this is her first time winning a big lottery prize. "I always play Quick Picks," she shared while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up her winnings. "I checked my ticket at the store, and I thought the machine broke, but the store clerk said 'Wow, you won a big amount!' I was just shocked!"



"I was scared to drive so I sat in my car for 30 minutes," the 76-year-old mother of two and grandmother of six said. "Then I went home to tell my sister because we live together. She was so excited!"



She plans to share her win with family.



ENCORE offers 22 ways to win and can be played in conjunction with most lottery games for an extra $1. There is an ENCORE draw every day.



OLG is booking in-person prize claim appointments at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto. We strongly encourage those with claims between $1,000 and $49,999.90 to submit them online or mail them in. Submitting claims online is fast and secure. Customers with prizes over $50,000 are asked to call 1-800-387-0098 to discuss available prize claim options.



The winning ticket was purchased on Kwik Way on Highway 69 in Val Caron.

